Teams looking to turn around their recent fortunes meet when the Memphis Grizzlies battle the Dallas Mavericks in a key Southwest Division matchup on Friday night. Memphis is coming off a 120-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, while Dallas dropped a 137-107 decision at Milwaukee that same night. The Grizzlies (38-24), who have lost four games in a row, are 16-14 on the road and 8-5 within the division this season. The Mavericks (32-31), who have lost three consecutive games, are 19-13 at home and 7-4 within the division. They continue to deal with a lengthy list of absences headlined by Anthony Davis (adductor) and Kyrie Irving (ACL).

Tipoff from American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The teams have split two games this season, with Memphis registering a 119-104 win in their last meeting on Jan. 6. The Grizzlies are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Grizzlies vs. Mavericks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 239.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Grizzlies picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks spread: Memphis -10.5

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks over/under: 239.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks money line: Memphis -541, Dallas +401

MEM: The Grizzlies have hit the team total over in 50 of their last 77 games (+18.75 units)

DAL: The Mavericks have hit the money line in 57 of their last 100 games (+13.95 units)

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis' leading scorer, will be out multiple weeks with a left ankle sprain. Point guard Ja Morant will be counted on to pick up some of the scoring slack. He is coming off a 24-point, six-assist and three-rebound effort in the loss to Oklahoma City. In 38 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.9 points, 7.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.4 minutes.

Also helping power the Grizzlies is shooting guard Desmond Bane. He recorded a triple-double with 35 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in a 132-130 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. He also has logged eight double-doubles on the season. In 50 games, including 49 starts, he is averaging 18.5 points, six rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Mavericks can cover

With Irving out for the year, Dallas will look for several players to step up the rest of the way. Among the remaining scoring options is shooting guard Klay Thompson. The 35-year-old veteran is coming off a 28-point, four-rebound and four-assist effort in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks. He scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 107-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 25. In 55 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and two assists in 27.4 minutes.

Guard Max Christie has reached double-figure scoring in 10 of 13 games since being acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers. In Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee, he scored 13 points, while adding two rebounds and two steals. In a 116-105 win over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 8, he scored 23 points and added two assists and two rebounds. In 13 games with Dallas, including six starts, he is averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.5 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

