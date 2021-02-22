The Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 13-15 overall and 6-8 at home, while Memphis is 13-13 overall and 7-4 on the road. The Mavericks won two of three games between the teams last season. Dallas is favored by five-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies spread: Mavericks -5

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies over-under: 231.5 points

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 14, 121-118. The Mavericks have not played since then because of weather-related issues. The Mavericks had two games postponed last week. Dallas had won four straight games before the loss to Portland.

Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the loss to the Blazers. He missed a three-point attempt with five seconds remaining. It was the second consecutive 40-point outing for Doncic. Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and eight rebounds. For the season, Doncic is averaging 29.1 points, 9.4 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies were steamrolled by the Suns on Saturday, 128-97. Memphis was down big at halftime, 65-34. Gorgui Dieng led the Grizzlies with 15 points. Brandon Clarke, Grayson Allen and Kyle Anderson were rested against Phoenix.

The Grizzlies have split their last four games. Memphis leads the NBA in steals per game (9.8), and points off turnovers per game (20.5). Dillon Brooks (thigh) is out for Monday's game. Memphis has covered the spread just six times in its last 18 meetings with the Mavericks.

