The Dallas Mavericks (36-35) will try to stay above the .500 mark this season when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) on Monday night. Dallas has won back-to-back games after losing its previous three games, and it is wrapping up a three-game road trip. Memphis has won five of its last six games and is coming off a double-digit win over Golden State.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m ET from FedExForum. Memphis is favored by 5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks spread: Grizzlies -5

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks over/under: 227 points

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks money line: Memphis -215, Dallas +178

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis is going to be without Ja Morant again on Monday night (conditioning), but the Grizzlies have won five of their last six games without him. They beat Dallas twice during that stretch, notching a 112-108 win at home on March 11 before adding a 104-88 win on the road two days later. Memphis is coming off consecutive wins over San Antonio and Golden State to move into a tie with Sacramento for second place in the Western Conference.

Jaren Jackson Jr. poured in 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Saturday's win over the Warriors, reaching the 25-point mark for the third straight game. The Grizzlies held Golden State to 7 of 21 shooting in the fourth quarter, including just one made 3-pointer. Desmond Bane has scored at least 21 points in five of his last six games along with averaging 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists during that stretch.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is coming into this game with some momentum after recording back-to-back wins, beating the Lakers on a Maxi Kleber buzzer-beater on Friday. Star guard Kyrie Irving returned from a foot injury to score a team-high 38 points, and he will be asked to step up again on Monday with Luka Doncic (thigh) ruled out yet again. Irving added six rebounds and six assists in the win over Los Angeles.

The Mavericks covered the spread as 8-point road underdogs in their 112-108 loss to Memphis on March 11, as Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a team-high 23 points for Dallas. Shooting guards Josh Green (21) and Jaden Hardy (22) each broke the 20-point mark as well. Dallas has covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams, and it is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 road games. In addition to Morant being out, Memphis is also without Steven Adams (knee), while Jackson (calf) is listed as questionable.

