The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) will have revenge on their mind when they face the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) on the road on Monday night. Dallas lost in a 108-94 final when these teams met on Dec. 1, but it is on a two-game winning streak heading into this rematch. The Mavericks picked up a 125-112 win at Portland last Friday, moving into third place in the Western Conference standings. Memphis has been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA thus far, but it has split its four games in December.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks spread: Grizzlies +1.5

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks over/under: 226 points

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks money line: Grizzlies: +107, Mavericks: -127

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis has already picked up one win over Dallas this month, beating the Mavericks by double digits as a 6-point road underdog on Dec. 1. Guard Desmond Bane poured in 30 points and dished out five assists, shooting 11 of 20 from the floor. Power forward Santi Aldama was a key contributor off the bench as well, posting a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Grizzlies added a road win at Detroit last Wednesday, easily covering the 2-point spread in a 116-102 final. Bane exploded for a career-high 49 points on 19 of 31 shooting, with 32 of those points coming in the second half. Memphis has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it has also won four of its last five contests against Dallas. The Grizzlies will also get to face a Mavs team missing its second-leading scorer in Kyrie Irving (heel) as well as Grant Williams (knee).

Why the Mavericks can cover

While Memphis has been winning games outright when these teams have met, Dallas has covered the spread in seven of the last nine meetings. The Mavericks have covered in five straight games at Memphis, and they will be motivated to get revenge after getting upset earlier this month. They are coming off a pair of stellar performances, blowing out the Jazz and Trail Blazers.

Luka Doncic posted the first first-half triple-double of his career in the win over Utah, finishing with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in just three quarters. He added 32 points and 10 assists against Portland, shooting 11 of 28 from the floor. The Mavericks have covered in six of their last nine games against opponents from the Southwest Division. Meanwhile, Memphis continues to be undermanned without Ja Morant (suspended) and Marcus Smart (foot).

