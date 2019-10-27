Grizzlies vs. Nets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)
Current Records: Memphis 0-2; Brooklyn 1-1
Last Season Records: Memphis 33-49; Brooklyn 42-40
What to Know
Brooklyn and Memphis are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (both 4-4), but not for long. Brooklyn is packing up and heading on the road for their first away game this season. They face off against Memphis on Sunday at FedExForum at 6 p.m. ET. The Nets don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 52 turnovers, Brooklyn took down New York 113-109 last week. Among those leading the charge for Brooklyn was PG Kyrie Irving, who had 26 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, if Memphis was expecting to get some payback for the 109-107 loss against Chicago the last time they met in February, then they were left disappointed. The Grizzlies fell to Chicago 110-102. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Grizzlies.
The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2 against the spread when favored.
Brooklyn's win lifted them to 1-1 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Nets can repeat their recent success or if the Grizzlies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 224
Series History
Memphis and Brooklyn both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Jan 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 30, 2018 - Memphis 131 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Mar 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Memphis 115
- Nov 26, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Memphis 88
- Mar 06, 2017 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Memphis 109
- Feb 13, 2017 - Memphis 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 10, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Brooklyn 90
- Oct 31, 2015 - Memphis 101 vs. Brooklyn 91
