Who's Playing

Denver @ Memphis

Current Records: Denver 21-15; Memphis 17-16

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Nuggets bagged a 113-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers last Thursday. Denver can attribute much of their success to small forward Michael Porter Jr., who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Memphis and the Washington Wizards on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Grizzlies wrapped it up with a 127-112 win at home. Memphis' center Jonas Valanciunas was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 29 points and 20 boards in addition to four blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 12 rebounds. Valanciunas' points were the most he has had all season.

Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Denver is now 21-15 while Memphis sits at 17-16. The Nuggets are 11-9 after wins this year, the Grizzlies 8-8.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 17 games against Denver.