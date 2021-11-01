Who's Playing

Denver @ Memphis

Current Records: Denver 4-2; Memphis 3-3

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 28 of last year. The Grizz has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 1 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117 points per contest.

Memphis has to be aching after a bruising 129-103 defeat to the Miami Heat this past Saturday. Memphis was down 102-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard De'Anthony Melton, who had 20 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Denver sidestepped the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 93-91 victory. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a double-double on 26 points and 19 rebounds in addition to seven assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest Monday. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Grizz is now 3-3 while the Nuggets sit at 4-2. Denver is 2-1 after wins this year, and the Grizz is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Memphis.