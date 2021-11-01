Who's Playing
Denver @ Memphis
Current Records: Denver 4-2; Memphis 3-3
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 28 of last year. The Grizz has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 1 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117 points per contest.
Memphis has to be aching after a bruising 129-103 defeat to the Miami Heat this past Saturday. Memphis was down 102-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard De'Anthony Melton, who had 20 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Denver sidestepped the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 93-91 victory. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a double-double on 26 points and 19 rebounds in addition to seven assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest Monday. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The Grizz is now 3-3 while the Nuggets sit at 4-2. Denver is 2-1 after wins this year, and the Grizz is 1-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Denver have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Memphis.
- Apr 26, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 19, 2021 - Denver 139 vs. Memphis 137
- Mar 12, 2021 - Denver 103 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 28, 2020 - Memphis 104 vs. Denver 96
- Dec 28, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Memphis 110
- Nov 17, 2019 - Denver 131 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 28, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 10, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 07, 2018 - Memphis 89 vs. Denver 87
- Mar 17, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Denver 94
- Mar 02, 2018 - Denver 108 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 12, 2018 - Denver 87 vs. Memphis 78
- Nov 24, 2017 - Denver 104 vs. Memphis 92
- Feb 26, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. Denver 98
- Feb 01, 2017 - Memphis 119 vs. Denver 99
- Nov 08, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 30, 2016 - Denver 109 vs. Memphis 105
- Feb 29, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Denver 96
- Jan 21, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 08, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Denver 84