The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Ball Arena. Denver is 39-21 overall and 21-10 at home, while the Grizzlies are 31-28 overall and 18-12 on the road. The Grizzlies are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games as a road underdog. The Nuggets, meanwhile, are 19-7 against the spread in their last 26 games on Monday.

The Grizzlies are 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams. Denver is favored by four-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets won their fourth game in their last five outings on Saturday, downing the Houston Rockets 129-116. It was another big night for Denver's Michael Porter Jr., who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 39 points and six rebounds.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 26.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. Denver scores 115.5 points per game, and allows 111.0 defensively. Denver has won three straight home games, and is five behind Utah in the Northwest Division.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, winning 120-113. Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas were among the main playmakers for Memphis, with Morant dropping 28 points and eight rebounds and Valanciunas posting a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Morant delivers 19.5 points and 7.3 assists per game, while Valanciunas pulls in 12.5 rebounds per outing. Memphis scores 114.0 point per game and allows 110.9 defensively. The Grizzlies are two games behind Dallas in the Southwest Division.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Nuggets picks

