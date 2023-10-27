The Denver Nuggets (1-0) will go on the road for the first time this season when they face the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) on Friday night. Denver, the defending NBA champion, opened the campaign with a 119-107 win over the Lakers on Tuesday night. Memphis dropped its season opener to New Orleans at home on Wednesday, despite entering the game as a 1-point favorite. The Nuggets cruised to a 113-97 win in the most recent meeting between these teams, which came last March.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. Denver is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Nuggets odds, while the over/under is 221 points.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets spread: Grizzlies +5.5

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets over/under: 221 points

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets money line: Grizzlies: +176, Nuggets: -213

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis opened the season with a disappointing loss against New Orleans, but it is playing at home for the second game in a row, while Denver is hitting the road for the first time this season. Shooting guard Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 31 points, five rebounds and five assists, knocking down five 3-pointers. Power forward Xavier Tillman added a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Grizzlies acquired guard Marcus Smart in the offseason, and he will make another start in place of the suspended Ja Morant. Smart finished with 17 points and three assists on Wednesday. Memphis has been nearly untouchable at home, going 16-3 in its last 19 games, and it has covered the spread in five straight home games against the Nuggets.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Memphis is playing without three starters from last year's team, with Dillon Brooks going to Houston in an offseason sign-and-trade, Morant serving his 25-game suspension and center Steven Adams undergoing season-ending knee surgery. The Grizzlies were unable to pick up the slack on Wednesday, and now they have to face the defending champions. Denver began its defense of the first title in franchise history with a 119-107 win against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a triple-double effort. He recorded triple-doubles in each of Denver's two wins against Memphis last season, and all four of his fellow starters scored in double figures on Tuesday. The Nuggets have covered the spread in five straight road games, while Memphis has only covered once in its last five games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Nuggets picks

