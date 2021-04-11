Who's Playing

Indiana @ Memphis

Current Records: Indiana 24-27; Memphis 26-24

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Indiana Pacers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 26 of 2019. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at FedExForum. Averaging 128 points in their past three games, the Grizzlies' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Indiana better be ready for a challenge.

Memphis fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the New York Knicks this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 133-129. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Memphis had been the slight favorite coming in. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds in addition to three blocks. That makes it 20 consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Orlando Magic this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 111-106 victory. Indiana's small forward Doug McDermott filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points along with six boards.

In the teams' previous meeting in February, the Grizzlies lost to the Pacers on the road by a decisive 134-116 margin. Maybe Memphis will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last 11 games against Memphis.