The Indiana Pacers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are 23-20 overall and 15-8 at home, while Memphis is 28-13 overall and 10-10 on the road. This is the first meeting between the two this season, but Memphis swept the two-game season series last year while also covering in both.

Memphis is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 239. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 43-19 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Grizzlies spread: Pacers +8.5

Pacers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 239 points

Pacers vs. Grizzlies money line: Indiana +278, Memphis -355

Pacers vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Pacers

It was a hard-fought contest, but Indiana had to settle for a 113-111 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Point guard Andrew Nembhard had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-16 shooting. The Pacers played without leading scorer Tyrese Haliburton (knee/ankle), and he will be out for the next few weeks.

Haliburton also leads the NBA in assists per game, so he's the fulcrum of Indiana's offense. Additionally, center Myles Turner (back) and wing Aaron Nesmith (illness) didn't suit up on Friday, and they are game-time decisions on Saturday. With three of their top six scorers potentially absent, the Pacers will have to rely more on veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield and rookie Bennedict Mathurin. Hield leads the NBA in made 3-pointers (170), while Mathurin ranks second amongst rookies with 17.4 points per game.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Grizz beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 on Wednesday. Memphis' point guard Ja Morant did his thing and had 38 points in addition to five rebounds.

Even though Morant gets most of the headlines, it's the Grizzlies defense which is the main reason why the team is just a half-game back of the No. 1 seed in the West. Memphis has the best defensive rating on the season and is led by Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Jaren Jackson Jr. Amongst players who've suited up for at least 25 games, he leads all players with 3.2 blocks per game and has double-digit swatted shots in 12 straight contests. Dillon Brooks (ankle) is questionable to play while John Konchar (illness) has been ruled out.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Pacers vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.