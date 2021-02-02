The Indiana Pacers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers are 11-9 overall and 6-6 at home, while Memphis is 9-6 overall and 6-1 on the road. The Pacers are 10-10 against the spread this season. Memphis has been one of the better ATS teams in the league, going 9-5-1 against the number.

Indiana is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers vs. Grizzlies over-under: 222 points

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, 119-110. Indiana was up 95-82 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points in addition to five boards. Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points. Sabonis had eight rebounds, missing a double-double for just the second time this season. Indiana missed 18 of 28 3-point attempts.

The Pacers have lost three of their past five games. Myles Turner has averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game in his past six outings. Brogdon is Indiana's leading scorer this season at 22.9 points per game, 6.4 points better than his career-high average he set last season.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies sparkled on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday in a 133-102 victory. Brandon Clarke picked up 18 points along with six rebounds. Memphis' seven-game winning streak is the longest current streak in the league, and the team can tie a franchise record record for consecutive wins with a victory over Indiana.

A franchise-record tying nine different Grizzlies scored in double figures on Monday, including Gorgui Dieng (19 points, nine rebounds), Kyle Anderson (17 points) and De'Anthony Melton (17 points). The Grizzlies have totaled 32-plus assists in five straight road games, tied for the second-longest such streak in league history. Jonas Valanciunas remains out due to health and safety protocols.

