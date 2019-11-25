Grizzlies vs. Pacers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 25 predictions from advanced computer

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 9-6 overall and 6-2 at home, while Memphis is 5-10 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Pacers have won two in a row and nine of their last 12. The Grizzlies have lost three straight after winning three in a row. Indiana is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line. It's already returned over $700 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and enters Week 6 on a blistering 9-1 run.

Now, it has simulated Pacers vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Indiana beat Orlando 111-106 on Saturday. Aaron Holiday hit a 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds left to cap the victory. The Pacers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Domantas Sabonis, who had 25 points along with nine boards, and Justin Holiday, who had 12 points and six assists. Six Pacers finished in double figures in scoring. Malcolm Brogdon has missed the last three games with a back injury.

Meanwhile, Memphis needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 109-108 to the Lakers in their last outing. Dillon Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for the Grizzlies; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 12-point finish.

Ja Morant scored 26 points while adding six assists and five steals. He became the first NBA rookie since 2010 to register at least 25 points, five assists and five steals in a game.

So who wins Pacers vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pacers vs. Grizzlies spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.