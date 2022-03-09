Through 2 Quarters

Those hoping for the New Orleans Pelicans to upset the Memphis Grizzlies may want to start looking elsewhere for things to brighten their day. Memphis is way out in front at halftime with a 77-58 lead over the Pelicans.

Memphis has been relying on point guard Ja Morant, who has 14 points and six assists along with six rebounds, and shooting guard Desmond Bane, who has 18 points and two assists in addition to three boards. Morant does need to be careful, however, as he is in early foul trouble with three.

Shooting guard CJ McCollum has done his best for New Orleans, currently boasting 25 points (43% of their total) and seven dimes along with five rebounds.

This is the most points Memphis has had yet this year going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Memphis

Current Records: New Orleans 27-37; Memphis 44-22

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (12-12), but not for long. The Pelicans' road trip will continue as they head to FedExForum at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against Memphis. Averaging 125.5 points in their past four games, New Orleans' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Memphis better be ready for a challenge.

New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 138-130. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 38 points and nine assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Memphis falling 123-112 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. This was hardly the result Memphis or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Houston heading into this game. Center Steven Adams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds along with five assists.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis and New Orleans both have 12 wins in their last 24 games.

Injury Report for Memphis

Dillon Brooks: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for New Orleans