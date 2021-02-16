Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Memphis

Current Records: New Orleans 11-15; Memphis 11-11

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't won a game against the New Orleans Pelicans since Feb. 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Grizz and New Orleans will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Grizzlies didn't have too much trouble with the Sacramento Kings on the road on Sunday as they won 124-110. Among those leading the charge for the Grizz was center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between New Orleans and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday was not particularly close, with New Orleans falling 123-112. New Orleans' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 26 points and seven assists, and power forward Zion Williamson, who had 26 points along with eight rebounds.

Memphis' win brought them up to 11-11 while the Pelicans' loss pulled them down to 11-15. The Grizz is 6-4 after wins this year, and New Orleans is 5-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis and New Orleans both have ten wins in their last 20 games.