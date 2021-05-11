Through 1 Quarter

We've seen some fireworks one quarter in as the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans have combined for 69 points. a victory is still up for grabs for either team, but Memphis is up 36-33 Their offense has come from several players so far.

The Grizzlies and New Orleans came into this contest with previous-game wins. We'll see if Memphis can maintain their lead to polish off another win and cancel out New Orleans' positive energy.

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Memphis

Current Records: New Orleans 31-37; Memphis 34-33

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading back home. The Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at FedExForum. The Grizz hasn't won a matchup against New Orleans since Feb. 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Memphis beat the Toronto Raptors 109-99 this past Saturday. It was another big night for the Grizz's center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 21 rebounds and 18 points in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday the Pelicans sidestepped the Charlotte Hornets for a 112-110 victory. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Eric Bledsoe, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 dimes, and center Jaxson Hayes, who had 18 points along with eight boards and six blocks.

Memphis is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic May 1 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count New Orleans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Injury Report for Memphis

Sean McDermott: Out (Foot)

Grayson Allen: Out (Abdomen)

Injury Report for New Orleans