Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Memphis
Current Records: New Orleans 16-27; Memphis 20-22
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum after a few days off. Memphis is looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.
It was a close one, but last Friday the Grizzlies sidestepped the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 113-109 win. It was another big night for SF Dillon Brooks, who had 26 points.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for New Orleans as they fell 133-130 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. The losing side was boosted by C Derrick Favors, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 boards.
The Grizzlies are now 20-22 while New Orleans sits at 16-27. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Memphis is stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115.8 on average. New Orleans have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 237
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won ten out of their last 16 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 09, 2019 - Memphis 99 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 21, 2019 - New Orleans 105 vs. Memphis 85
- Jan 07, 2019 - New Orleans 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Dec 07, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Apr 04, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Memphis 104
- Jan 10, 2018 - Memphis 105 vs. New Orleans 102
- Oct 18, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. New Orleans 91
- Mar 21, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 82
- Feb 15, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 91
- Dec 05, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. New Orleans 108
- Nov 02, 2016 - Memphis 89 vs. New Orleans 83
- Mar 11, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 01, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. New Orleans 95
- Jan 18, 2016 - Memphis 101 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 01, 2015 - Memphis 113 vs. New Orleans 104
