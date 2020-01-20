Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Memphis

Current Records: New Orleans 16-27; Memphis 20-22

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum after a few days off. Memphis is looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

It was a close one, but last Friday the Grizzlies sidestepped the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 113-109 win. It was another big night for SF Dillon Brooks, who had 26 points.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for New Orleans as they fell 133-130 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. The losing side was boosted by C Derrick Favors, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 boards.

The Grizzlies are now 20-22 while New Orleans sits at 16-27. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Memphis is stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115.8 on average. New Orleans have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 237

Series History

Memphis have won ten out of their last 16 games against New Orleans.