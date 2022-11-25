Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Memphis
Current Records: New Orleans 11-7; Memphis 10-8
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. New Orleans will be strutting in after a win while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a loss.
It looks like the Grizz got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for the Grizz as they fell 113-109 to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Memphis had been the slight favorite coming in. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who had 34 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.
As for the Pelicans, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They enjoyed a cozy 129-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Power forward Zion Williamson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 32 points and 11 boards.
Memphis ended up a good deal behind New Orleans when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 113-102. Can Memphis avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 27 games against Memphis.
- Nov 15, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. Memphis 102
- Apr 09, 2022 - Memphis 141 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 08, 2022 - Memphis 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Feb 15, 2022 - Memphis 121 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 13, 2021 - New Orleans 112 vs. Memphis 101
- May 10, 2021 - New Orleans 0 vs. Memphis 0
- Feb 16, 2021 - New Orleans 144 vs. Memphis 113
- Feb 06, 2021 - Memphis 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- Aug 03, 2020 - New Orleans 109 vs. Memphis 99
- Jan 31, 2020 - Memphis 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- Jan 20, 2020 - New Orleans 126 vs. Memphis 116
- Feb 09, 2019 - Memphis 99 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 21, 2019 - New Orleans 105 vs. Memphis 85
- Jan 07, 2019 - New Orleans 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Dec 07, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Apr 04, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Memphis 104
- Jan 10, 2018 - New Orleans 0 vs. Memphis 0
- Oct 18, 2017 - New Orleans 0 vs. Memphis 0
- Mar 21, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 82
- Feb 15, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 91
- Dec 05, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. New Orleans 108
- Nov 02, 2016 - Memphis 89 vs. New Orleans 83
- Mar 11, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 01, 2016 - Memphis 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- Jan 18, 2016 - New Orleans 0 vs. Memphis 0
- Dec 01, 2015 - Memphis 0 vs. New Orleans 0