Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Memphis

Current Records: New Orleans 11-7; Memphis 10-8

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. New Orleans will be strutting in after a win while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a loss.

It looks like the Grizz got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for the Grizz as they fell 113-109 to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Memphis had been the slight favorite coming in. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who had 34 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

As for the Pelicans, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They enjoyed a cozy 129-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Power forward Zion Williamson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 32 points and 11 boards.

Memphis ended up a good deal behind New Orleans when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 113-102. Can Memphis avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 27 games against Memphis.