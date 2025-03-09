The Memphis Grizzlies (39-24) will try to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a month when they face the New Orleans Pelicans (17-47) on Sunday evening. Memphis was unable to get much going in February, and it opened March with a three-game losing streak. However, the Grizzlies got back on track with a 122-111 win at Dallas on Friday night. New Orleans is on the second leg of a back-to-back after losing to the Rockets on Saturday.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans spread: Grizzlies -9.5

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans over/under: 239 points

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans money line: Grizzlies -405, Pelicans +315

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans suffered a lopsided 146-117 loss at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Pelicans did have seven players reach double-figures in scoring and Zion Williamson led the team with 20 points, but Houston shot 55.6% from the floor and went 17-for-40 from the 3-point line in the dominant victory.

Williamson may be rested on the second night of the back-to-back but the Grizzlies will also be shorthanded, with four players either listed as doubtful or out entering Sunday. The Pelicans are 16-14-1 against the spread at home this season and Memphis has only covered the spread once in its last five games.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies are desperately trying to maintain their spot in the Western Conference standings and potentially challenge the Lakers and Nuggets for the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. They snapped a four-game losing streak with a 122-111 win at Dallas on Friday to open the two-game road trip.

Star point guard Ja Morant got off to a slow start, but he finished with 31 points and eight assists to help Memphis cover the spread. Shooting guard Desmond Bane posted a double-double with 27 points and 16 rebounds, while center Brandon Clarke had 17 points off the bench. New Orleans has been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season and is on the second leg of a back-to-back, making this a strong scheduling spot for the Grizzlies.

