A Western Conference showdown features the New Orleans Pelicans (36-44) and the Memphis Grizzlies (55-25) squaring off on Saturday evening. Memphis is currently on a two-game slide, including a 122-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. New Orleans is picking up momentum, winning five of its last six games. Memphis has locked in the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, while New Orleans will likely be the No. 9 seed and on its way to the play-in. Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) and Brandon Ingram (hamstring) are questionable for New Orleans. Ja Morant (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Memphis after missing the last nine games.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -6

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies over-under: 229.5 points

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies money line: New Orleans +190, Memphis -230

NO: Pelicans are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as underdogs

MEM: Grizzlies are 7-0 ATS in their last seven Saturday games

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Memphis guard Desmond Bane is a sharpshooter in the backcourt. Bane has a sweet shooting stroke and deep range. The TCU product averages 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also shoots 43 percent from 3-point land. Bane has scored 20-plus in six of his last eight games. On April 5, Bane produced 23 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. can dominate the game on the defensive end due to his fantastic anticipation and his superb length. He has good hands and is a good shooter from the perimeter. Jackson Jr. averages 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and a league-high 2.2 blocks. On March 24, the Michigan State product had 20 points, two blocks and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Guard CJ McCollum is a fantastic three-level scoring option from the backcourt. McCollum has a strong mid-range game and possesses excellent range from 3-point land. The Lehigh product averages 22.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He also shoots 39 percent from three. In his last contest, McCollum contributed 23 points, four rebounds, seven assists and went 5-for-10 from three.

Valanciunas (questionable, ankle) is a feisty rebounder who owns the offensive glass. Valanciunas knows how to position himself down low, using great size and athleticism. The 2011 first-round pick is seventh in the league in rebounds (11.5), along with 17.9 points per game. Valanciunas ranks third in the league in double-doubles (50). On April 1, he finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

