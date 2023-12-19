A Western Conference matchup has the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) going on the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) on Tuesday. The Grizzlies are reeling, dropping five straight games, and last night, the Oklahoma City Thunder cooked Memphis 116-97. Meanwhile, New Orleans is on a four-game win streak, and on Dec. 17, the Pelicans topped the Spurs 146-110. Guard Ja Morant will be making his season debut after serving a 25-game suspension, but Memphis will be without Marcus Smart (ankle) and Derrick Rose (hamstring).

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Pelicans are 8-point favorites in the latest Grizzlies vs. Pelicans odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 230.5. Before making any Pelicans vs. Grizzlies picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans spread: New Orleans -8

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Over-Under: 230.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans money line: New Orleans -354, Memphis +277

MEM: Has hit the Team Total Under in 48 of its last 70 games

NO: Has hit the 1H money line in 33 of its last 47 games



Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Zion Williamson is an incredibly athletic and explosive playmaker who quickly glides to the rim while using his speed to blow past defenders. The Duke product averages 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 58% from the field. On Dec. 15 versus the Hornets, Williamson finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

Forward Brandon Ingram is a silky smooth three-level scorer who hits plenty of shots off the dribble while using his court vision to get his teammates involved. The 26-year-old logs 23.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per contest and has finished with at least 26 points in two of his last three games. On Dec. 13 against the Wizards, Ingram finished a season-high 40 points and three assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Guard Desmond Bane has stepped up offensively in the absence of Morant. Bane stretches the floor with his knockdown jumper and uses his ball handles to create space from defenders. The TCU product puts up a team-high 24.9 points, 5.2 assists, and makes 38% of his 3-pointers. Bane dropped a career-high 49 points with six rebounds and eight assists in the Dec. 6 win over the Pistons.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has a blend of length, athleticism, and instincts. Jackson Jr. defends the rim at a high level with a soft touch in the lane. The Michigan State product averages 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. He's racked up 40-plus points in two of his last four matchups, including on Dec. 13 versus the Rockets when Jackson Jr. dropped 44 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 221 combined points.

