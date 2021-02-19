Who's Playing

Detroit @ Memphis

Current Records: Detroit 8-20; Memphis 12-12

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies should still be riding high after a win, while Detroit will be looking to regain their footing.

The Grizz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-113 on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for Memphis was small forward Kyle Anderson, who had 20 points and five assists in addition to five steals and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Pistons had to settle for a 105-102 defeat against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Detroit was up 61-43 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Small forward Jerami Grant did his best for Detroit, finishing with 43 points (a whopping 42% of their total).

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Grizzlies, who are 12-11-1 against the spread.

The Grizz is now 12-12 while the Pistons sit at 8-20. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizz has allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.80% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won six out of their last ten games against Detroit.