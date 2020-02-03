Grizzlies vs. Pistons live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Memphis

Current Records: Detroit 18-33; Memphis 24-25

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.69 points per game before their game tonight. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum after a few days off. Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory.

Memphis has to be hurting after a devastating 139-111 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans last week. The Grizzlies were down 110-86 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Jonas Valanciunas (18 points) and point guard Ja Morant (16 points) were the top scorers for Memphis.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Detroit ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 128-123 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 44-30 deficit. The top scorers for Detroit were center Andre Drummond (21 points), point guard Reggie Jackson (20 points), and shooting guard Bruce Brown (19 points). Drummond has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Detroit's victory lifted them to 18-33 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 24-25. We'll see if Detroit can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Memphis have won five out of their last nine games against Detroit.