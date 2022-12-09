The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are 16-9 overall and 10-2 at home, while Detroit is 7-20 overall and 3-12 on the road. Memphis has won six of seven entering Friday's matchup and are sitting third in the West while Detroit has lost five of seven and is 14th in the East.

The two franchises met up on Sunday, with Memphis winning 122-112 as 6.5-point favorites in Detroit. Now Memphis is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 228.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons spread: Grizzlies -10.5

Grizzlies vs. Pistons over/under: 228 points

Grizzlies vs. Pistons money line: Memphis -550, Detroit 400

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis made easy work of the Oklahoma City Thunder and carried off a 123-102 win on Wednesday. Memphis' point guard Ja Morant posted a triple-double on 26 points, 13 boards, and 11 assists. It was Morant's second triple-double in his last five starts and he's now averaging 28.3 points, 7.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game this season.

Dillon Brooks also had 24 points in the victory, and the Grizzlies also got 17 points from Brandon Clarke and 14 points from Santi Aldama off the bench. In the 122-112 win over the Pistons last week, Memphis had all five starters reach double-figures and Morant finished with 33 points and 10 assists. Desmond Bane (toe) is out for Memphis, while Steven Adams (toe) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, the Pistons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 104-98 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Detroit's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Saddiq Bey, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 25 points, and point guard Killian Hayes, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 assists along with six rebounds.

Cade Cunningham remains out with a shin injury and there is currently no timetable for the former No. 1 pick's return. So having Hayes performing well while running the offense remains critical for the Pistons. Hayes is averaging 11.9 points and 6.6 assists per game since entering the starting lineup while shooting 40.7% from the 3-point line and turning the ball over just 1.7 times per contest.

