Grizzlies vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 24 predictions from advanced computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 17-28 overall and 9-13 at home, while Memphis is 20-24 overall and 8-11 on the road. Memphis has lost its last two games following a seven-game winning streak. The Pistons have won three of their past four games. Detroit is favored by one point in the latest Pistons vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 229.

Detroit took its matchup against Sacramento on Wednesday by a decisive 127-106 score. The Pistons earned their victory thanks in large part to several key players, and it was Reggie Jackson out in front, picking up 22 points. Jackson had returned after missing all but the first two games of the season because of a back injury. Derrick Rose had 22 points and 11 assists.

Andre Drummond missed the Kings game with a hip injury but is expected to return this weekend as Detroit plays back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.

The Grizzlies were steamrolled at Boston, 119-95, on Wednesday. Jonas Valanciunas put forth another good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. The Grizzlies were outscored in the second quarter, 33-17. Ja Morant had his worst game of the season, scoring two points in 24 minutes.

Detroit has allowed its opponents to shoot 47.3 percent from the floor on average, which is the fifth-highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Grizzlies have experienced some struggles of their own, as they are fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 116.1 on average.

