The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 19-47 overall and 12-19 at home, while the Grizzlies are 33-32 overall and 19-14 on the road. The Grizzlies have won the last three games between the teams.

Memphis is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.5.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies spread: Pistons +9.5

Pistons vs. Grizzlies over-under: 222.5 points

Pistons vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis -475, Detroit +380



What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons took a 102-99 loss against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Saddiq Bey played for 38 minutes but scored just seven points on 2-for-12 shooting. Detroit has the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons have lost four consecutive games.

Hamidou Diallo led the Pistons with 35 points on Tuesday. He will not play on Thursday due to personal reasons. Jerami Grant (knee), Mason Plumlee (rest), Cory Joseph (ankle) and Josh Jackson (tooth) are out for the game against Memphis. Wayne Ellington (calf) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in a 139-135 victory. Ja Morant recorded a double-double on 37 points and 10 assists. It was Morant's most points scored since the first game of the season. The Grizzlies occupy the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Memphis avoided a third consecutive loss with the win. Desmond Bane scored 22 points off the bench on Wednesday. Grayson Allen (abdominal strain) is out for Thursday's game.

