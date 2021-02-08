Who's Playing

Toronto @ Memphis

Current Records: Toronto 10-13; Memphis 9-9

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-8 against the Toronto Raptors since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Memphis will be playing at home against Toronto at 8 p.m. ET. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Grizzlies came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday, falling 118-109. Memphis' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Kyle Anderson, who had 21 points, and center Jonas Valanciunas, who had 23 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Toronto ended up a good deal behind the Atlanta Hawks when they played this past Saturday, losing 132-121. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of point guard Kyle Lowry, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Memphis is now 9-9 while the Raptors sit at 10-13. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Grizzlies enter the matchup with 9.94 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Toronto comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.7. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last nine games against Memphis.