The Memphis Grizzlies (34-16) will try to maintain firm control of second place in the Western Conference when they host the Toronto Raptors (16-34) on Wednesday night. Memphis has won nine of its last 10 games, including each of its last three outings. Toronto has won eight of its last 11 games, but it is coming off a 121-115 loss to New York on Tuesday. The Grizzlies cruised to a 155-126 victory when these teams met on Dec. 26, setting a franchise record for points in a game.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. The Grizzlies are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over/under is 238 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Raptors vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -9.5

Raptors vs. Grizzlies over/under: 238 points

Raptors vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies: -426, Raptors: +328

Raptors vs. Grizzlies picks:

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto is coming off a loss to surging New York on Tuesday, but the Raptors have won eight of their last 11 games. They fell behind by 23 points against the Knicks before closing the gap to one point with 3:17 to play. Backup guard Jamal Shead scored 16 points and had nine assists in just over 23 minutes, playing significant minutes in the fourth quarter.

Starting center Jakob Poeltl was limited to just 15 minutes and did not play in the second half due to a hip pointer, and he is a game-time decision on Wednesday. RJ Barrett (concussion protocol) and Chris Boucher (illness) are both questionable for this game as well. The Raptors have covered the spread in six of their last eight games, and they are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against Western Conference opponents.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis thoroughly dominated Toronto when these teams met on Dec. 26, setting a franchise record for points in a game (155). The Grizzlies are playing their best basketball of the season right now, winning nine of their last 10 games. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 31 points in a 128-109 win over San Antonio on Monday.

Reserve GG Jackson had 27 points in that victory, while star guard Ja Morant chipped in 25 points. Jackson missed the first 42 games of the season following offseason foot surgery, but he has rounded into form this month. Rookie big man Zach Edey, who is from Toronto, had 16 points and 14 rebounds against the Spurs on Monday.

How to make Raptors vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

So who wins Raptors vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday?