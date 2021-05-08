The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Toronto is 27-40 overall and 16-17 at home, while the Grizzlies are 33-33 overall and 19-15 on the road. The Raptors have won the last six games between the teams dating back to Dec. 2017.

Memphis is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 227. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Grizzlies spread: Raptors +5.5

Raptors vs. Grizzlies over-under: 227 points

Raptors vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis -220, Toronto +190



What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors lost in overtime against the Washington Wizards on Thursday 131-129. Toronto fell four games behind Washington for the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. Pascal Siakam posted his 13th double-double of the season as he matched a career-high with 44 points and had 11 boards in addition to seven assists. The Raptors have lost five of their past six games.

Gary Trent Jr. returned from a six-game absence because of a leg injury and scored 25 points on Thursday. Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry will be rested on Saturday. OG Anunoby (calf), and Chris Boucher (knee), are out. Yuta Watanabe (ankle) is doubtful.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies fell 111-97 to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Dillon Brooks played for 35 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-16 shooting. Memphis has lost three of its past four games. The Grizzlies occupy the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Ja Morant had 20 points and five assists on Thursday. Jonas Valanciunas double-doubled on 19 points and 16 rebounds. He has 45 double-doubles this season. Grayson Allen (abdomen) is out for Saturday's game.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Grizzlies spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.