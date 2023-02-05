As the NBA trade deadline nears, all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors (24-30) as speculation grows over whether they will be buyers or sellers with a talented roster that hasn't lived up to expectations this season. Before the upcoming deadline on Thursday, there is work to do on Sunday, as the Raptors visit Memphis to take on the Grizzlies (32-20). While Toronto has some things to figure out, the Grizzles will be without starting forward Dillon Brooks, who was suspended for his role in an altercation with the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game.

Game time from the FedEx Forum, where the Grizzlies are 21-4 this season, is set for 6 p.m. ET. Memphis is favored by 2 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 231.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors spread: Grizzlies -2

Grizzlies vs. Raptors over/under: 231 points

Grizzlies vs. Raptors money line: Memphis -140, Toronto +118

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Besides the unfortunate situation caused by Brooks in the third quarter of their game on Thursday, the Grizzlies went on to lose to Cleveland, 117-111. Despite the drama, Ja Morant put forth a good effort for the losing side, recording 24 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Desmond Bane finished as the top-scorer for Memphis with 25 points.

Santi Aldama made his first start since December 5 and made the most of the opportunity, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds. He could be in line for a second consecutive start following his strong showing and starting forward Jaren Jackson Jr. considered a game-time decision (thigh). Morant is also on the injury report (wrist), so expectations may need to be tempered when it comes to his output after he scored a relatively low 19 points but had 17 assists when Memphis played Toronto earlier this season.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat the Houston Rockets 117-111 this past Friday. Point guard Fred VanVleet and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. were the main playmakers for Toronto as the former shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 32 points and five boards, while the latter shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points. Trent scored 20 points in the previous meeting between the sides on December 29.

Toronto's offense hasn't been as big of a problem as its defense in recent games, as the Raptors have scored 118 points per game over their last five outings. Where they have run into trouble has been allowing opponents to hit 52.2% of their shots during that same period. While they have searched for answers on defense, they have been out-rebounding the opposition 46-40.2 over their last five, and the trio of Scottie Barnes (14), Pascal Siakam (10) and VanVleet (12) combined for 36 of the team's 52 total boards on Wednesday against Utah.

