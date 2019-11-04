Grizzlies vs. Rockets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Memphis 1-4; Houston 3-3

Last Season Records: Memphis 33-49; Houston 53-29

What to Know

Houston is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 127 points per contest. Houston and Memphis will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. The Rockets strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 121.33 points per game.

The Rockets suffered a grim 129-100 defeat to Miami on Sunday. PG Russell Westbrook wasn't much of a difference maker for the Rockets; he finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against Phoenix on Saturday, falling 114-105. PF Brandon Clarke and PG Ja Morant were two go-getters for the Grizzlies despite the defeat. The former dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, while the latter had 24 points and seven assists. Clarke didn't help his team much against the L.A. Lakers last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets come into the match boasting the second fewest fouls drawn per game in the league at 25.5. Less enviably, Memphis is third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 26.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.58

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 16 games against Memphis.