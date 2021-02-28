The Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies are set to square off on Sunday in a Southwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center. The Rockets are 11-20 overall and 5-7 at home, while Memphis is 14-15 overall and 7-5 on the road. The Grizzlies are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following an against-the-spread loss. The Rockets, meanwhile, are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 Sunday games.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Rockets vs. Grizzlies over-under: 223.5 points

Rockets vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies -165, Rockets +145

Latest Odds: Houston Rockets +3.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Rockets



Houston has lost 10 straight games, including a 122-111 road defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Victor Oladipo scored 27 points and grabbed five rebounds.

John Wall averages 20.2 points and 6.4 assists per game to lead Houston. He's scored 20 or more points in five of his last six outings. Houston hasn't won a game since Feb. ,4when the Rockets downed the Grizzlies 115-103 in Memphis. The Rockets have only been able to knock down 44.3 percent of their shots, which is the fifth-lowest field goal percentage in the league.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis lost its third game in its last four outings when it fell 119-99 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Jonas Valanciunas dropped a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Ja Morant scores 19.0 points and dishes 7.7 assists per game to lead Memphis. Valanciunas grabs a team-high 11.3 rebounds per outing. The Grizzlies allow opponents to shoot 47.8 percent from the floor, which is the fourth-highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

