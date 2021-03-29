The Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets will square off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 13-32 overall and 6-16 at home, while Memphis is 21-22 overall and 10-9 on the road. The teams split their first two matchups this season.

Memphis is favored by eight points in the latest Rockets vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.5.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies spread: Rockets +8

Rockets vs. Grizzlies over-under: 226.5 points

Rockets vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies -345, Rockets +285



What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets made easy work of the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday and carried off a 129-107 win. Kevin Porter (25 points) led the way and was one of seven Rockets in double-figures. The win was the second over the last four games for Houston, who had a 20-game losing streak prior to this stretch.

Houston has been a part of numerous transactions this season as 24 different players have suited up for the team. The two constants for the team have been John Wall and Christian Wood. Wall is averaging 20.5 points per game to go along with a team-high of 6.7 assists per game. Wood (illness) is questionable for Monday and leads the Rockets in both points (21.5 per game) and rebounds (9.8 per game).

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis is coming off back-to-back games vs. the Utah Jazz with the Grizzlies coming up short in both games. Memphis runs an old-school offense that doesn't rely on 3-pointers as often as most teams as it ranks first in made 2-pointers but second-to-last in made shots from beyond the arc.

The reigning Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant, leads the Grizzlies in both points (19.3 per game) and assists (7.5 per game). He leads a Grizzlies squad that has played without starting power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) for at least a few more weeks. However, center Jonas Valanciunas has picked up the slack as he ranks third in the NBA in rebounds (12.5 per game) and leads the league in defensive rebound percentage (34.1 percent).

