Grizzlies vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 26 predictions from advanced computer model

A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 37-20 overall and 20-8 at home, while Memphis is 28-29 overall and 12-16 on the road. The Rockets have won eight of their past 10 games. The Grizzlies will try to salvage the finale of a four-game road trip after losing the first three. Houston is favored by 11.5-points in the latest Rockets vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 236.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Grizzlies spread: Rockets -11.5

Rockets vs. Grizzlies over-under: 236.5 points

Rockets vs. Grizzlies money line: Houston -737, Memphis +517

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston had enough points to win and then some against the New York Knicks on Monday, taking its contest 123-112. James Harden had 37 points and nine assists along with six rebounds. Ben McLemore (17 points), Eric Gordon (16) and Austin Rivers (14) all scored in double figures. Harden enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 35.3 points, 7.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Houston is averaging 118.6 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA. In addition, the Rockets are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games against the Grizzlies.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have to be hurting after a devastating 124-97 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Memphis was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-37. Jonas Valanciunas had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Despite their most recent setback, the Grizzlies will be confident they can pull off the upset on the road. That's because the Grizzlies earned an impressive 121-110 victory over the Rockets in their last meeting. In that matchup, rookie Ja Morant filled the stat sheet with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

How to make Rockets vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rockets vs. Grizzlies spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.