The Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. Memphis is 44-27 overall and 30-5 at home, while the Rockets are 18-54 overall and 6-28 on the road. The Grizzlies have won seven of the last eight meetings between the teams, and the team has gone 1-0-1 against the spread this season versus Houston.

Memphis is favored by 13 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 231.5.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets spread: Grizzlies -13

Grizzlies vs. Rockets over/under: 231.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Rockets money line: Memphis -1000, Houston +650

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizz sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 112-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 96-83 deficit. Memphis can attribute much of its success to power forward Santi Aldama, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 boards, and power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 28 points.

Ja Morant is listed as available on Wednesday's injury report, paving the way for him to return after a nine-game absence. Memphis went 4-5 against the spread with Morant sidelined, but the Grizzlies will still have a number of players unavailable. Dillon Brooks (suspended) and Steven Adams (knee) are out for Wednesday, while Brandon Clarke (Achilles) is out for the season.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors at home by a decisive 121-108 margin. The losing side was boosted by forward Tari Eason, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. Fellow rookie, Jabari Smith Jr., also had a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards.

Allowing an average of 118.1 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted itself on the defensive end, ranking 26th in points allowed and 29th in defensive rating. Allowing 110 points seems to be the threshold for the Rockets as they are 10-9 when giving up 110 points or fewer compared to 8-45 when allowing more than 110 points. Center Alperen Sengun (illness) missed Monday's game but isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so Houston will welcome back his 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

