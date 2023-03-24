The Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) will try to beat the Houston Rockets (18-55) for the second time this week when they square off on Friday night. Memphis has won four straight games, including Wednesday's 130-125 win over Houston. The Rockets have lost three games in a row, falling to New Orleans and Golden State at home before beginning their five-game road trip on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from FedExForum. Memphis is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 233.5.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets spread: Grizzlies -13.5

Grizzlies vs. Rockets over/under: 233.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Rockets money line: Memphis -1000, Houston +650

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis has won four straight games and seven of its last eight, getting within 3.5 games of Denver for the top spot in the Western Conference. All-Star guard Ja Morant returned from an eight-game suspension and nine-game absence on Wednesday, scoring 17 points and dishing out five assists in 24 minutes off the bench. His production helped Memphis clinch the Southwest Division title for the second straight season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 37 points on 14 of 20 shooting, completing his double-double with 10 rebounds. Memphis forced Houston into 16 turnovers, handing the Rockets their third straight loss to keep them at the bottom of the conference standings. The Grizzlies are riding a 10-game home winning streak and have won eight of the last nine meetings between these teams.

Why the Rockets can cover

Memphis might be on a four-game winning streak, but it has been overvalued during that stretch, covering the spread just once in its last five games. Houston easily covered as a 12-point underdog in Wednesday's 130-125 final, and the Rockets are getting an even larger spread to work with on Friday. They have covered the spread in four of their last five divisional games.

Houston shot 51.6% from the floor and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds on Wednesday, scoring 20 fast-break points as well. Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Alperen Sengun combined to score 88 points on 64.7% shooting, with Green posting a team-high 32 points. He is averaging 29.3 points over his last four games and has reached the 30-point mark on 13 occasions this season. Grizzlies starting center Steven Adams (knee) remains out.

