The Memphis Grizzlies (37-23) hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets (13-48) in a Southwest Division clash on Wednesday, March 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston. The Rockets are 8-21 at home, while the Grizzlies are 11-18 on the road. Both teams are on the second night of back-to-backs. Memphis is coming off a 121-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Rockets are looking to bounce back from a 133-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Steven Adams (knee) remains sidelined for Memphis. Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is questionable for the Rockets.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. Memphis is favored by 10 points in the latest Rockets vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 230. Before locking in any Grizzlies vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 57-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Grizzlies and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Grizzlies:

Rockets vs. Grizzlies spread: Rockets +10

Rockets vs. Grizzlies over/under: 230 points

Rockets vs. Grizzlies money line: Houston 360, Memphis -480

Rockets vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Rockets

The night started off rough for Houston on Tuesday, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 133-112 punch to the gut against the Denver Nuggets. The Rockets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-54. Forward Tari Eason put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rockets currently own the worst record in the NBA. With that being said, they do have some talented and explosive young players to build around. Guards Jalen Green (21.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game), Kevin Porter Jr. (19.2 points, 5.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds per game), and center Alperen Sengun (14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game) lead the way for Houston.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 121-109 win at home. Point guard Ja Morant did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 39 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Allowing an average of 118.6 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. On the other side, the Grizzlies are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, allowing 111.8 points per game. Morant continues to emerge as arguably the top point guard in the league with per game averages of 27.2 points, 8.2 assists, and 6.0 rebounds.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Grizzlies spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.