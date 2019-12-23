Grizzlies vs. Spurs: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Memphis
Current Records: San Antonio 11-17; Memphis 11-19
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.68 points per game in their game on Monday. San Antonio and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis should still be feeling good after a victory, while San Antonio will be looking to right the ship.
The Spurs got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting the Los Angeles Clippers an easy 134-109 win. A silver lining for San Antonio was the play of SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 24 points.
Meanwhile, it was close, but Memphis ultimately received the gift of a 119-115 victory from a begrudging Sacramento squad on Saturday. PF Jaren Jackson Jr. (18 points), SF Jae Crowder (17 points), and SF Dillon Brooks (16 points) were the top scorers for the Grizzlies.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 4-11-1 against the spread when favored.
It was close but no cigar for the Spurs as they fell 113-109 to the Grizzlies the last time the two teams met in November. Can the Spurs avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 20 out of their last 27 games against Memphis.
- Nov 11, 2019 - Memphis 113 vs. San Antonio 109
- Feb 12, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 09, 2019 - Memphis 96 vs. San Antonio 86
- Jan 05, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Memphis 104 vs. San Antonio 103
- Mar 05, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Memphis 98
- Jan 24, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 85
- Dec 01, 2017 - San Antonio 95 vs. Memphis 79
- Nov 29, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 27, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 25, 2017 - San Antonio 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Apr 22, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. San Antonio 108
- Apr 20, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. San Antonio 94
- Apr 17, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Memphis 82
- Apr 15, 2017 - San Antonio 111 vs. Memphis 82
- Apr 04, 2017 - San Antonio 95 vs. Memphis 89
- Mar 23, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Memphis 90
- Mar 18, 2017 - Memphis 104 vs. San Antonio 96
- Feb 06, 2017 - Memphis 89 vs. San Antonio 74
- Apr 24, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 22, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Memphis 87
- Apr 19, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Memphis 68
- Apr 17, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Memphis 74
- Mar 28, 2016 - San Antonio 101 vs. Memphis 87
- Mar 25, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Memphis 104
- Dec 03, 2015 - San Antonio 103 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 21, 2015 - San Antonio 92 vs. Memphis 82
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Collins the savior? Hawks don't need one
Atlanta is way too early in its rebuilding cycle to warrant the criticism it has received
-
NBA DFS advice, Dec. 23 picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
LOOK: Kawhi's Christmas Day kicks
The Clippers star will lace up the New Balance OMN1S 'Money Stacks' on Christmas
-
Report: LeBron likely to play vs. Clips
James wasn't available for Sunday's game due to a thoracic muscle strain and nagging groin...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Lakers fall back
Also, Toronto stays hot despite a number of injuries, Denver continues to roll while Houston...
-
Around NBA: Lakers drop third straight
Tatum scored a career high, while Lowry and the Raptors pulled off a historic comeback against...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans