Grizzlies vs. Spurs: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Memphis

Current Records: San Antonio 11-17; Memphis 11-19

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.68 points per game in their game on Monday. San Antonio and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis should still be feeling good after a victory, while San Antonio will be looking to right the ship.

The Spurs got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting the Los Angeles Clippers an easy 134-109 win. A silver lining for San Antonio was the play of SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, it was close, but Memphis ultimately received the gift of a 119-115 victory from a begrudging Sacramento squad on Saturday. PF Jaren Jackson Jr. (18 points), SF Jae Crowder (17 points), and SF Dillon Brooks (16 points) were the top scorers for the Grizzlies.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 4-11-1 against the spread when favored.

It was close but no cigar for the Spurs as they fell 113-109 to the Grizzlies the last time the two teams met in November. Can the Spurs avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

San Antonio have won 20 out of their last 27 games against Memphis.