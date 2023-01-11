Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Memphis

Current Records: San Antonio 13-28; Memphis 27-13

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will play host again and welcome the San Antonio Spurs to FedExForum, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Grizz knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully San Antonio likes a good challenge.

The Grizzlies are hoping for another victory. They walked away with a 121-113 win over the Spurs on Monday. Memphis' point guard Tyus Jones looked sharp as he had 24 points and six assists.

The Grizz is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Grizz against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 27-13 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 13-28. Allowing an average of 120.61 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 14-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 23 out of their last 40 games against Memphis.