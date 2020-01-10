Grizzlies vs. Spurs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Memphis
Current Records: San Antonio 16-20; Memphis 16-22
What to Know
On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.32 points per contest. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum after a few days off. The Grizzlies have some work to do to even out the 7-21 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, winning 119-112. Memphis got to their win on the backs of several key players, and it was SF Jae Crowder out in front picking up 14 points along with eight rebounds and five steals. Crowder had trouble finding his footing against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between San Antonio and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as San Antonio wrapped it up with a 129-114 win. San Antonio can attribute much of their success to SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 30 points in addition to six boards.
The wins brought the Grizzlies up to 16-22 and the Spurs to 16-20. The Grizzlies are 6-9 after wins this season, the Spurs 5-10.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 21 out of their last 28 games against Memphis.
- Dec 23, 2019 - San Antonio 145 vs. Memphis 115
- Nov 11, 2019 - Memphis 113 vs. San Antonio 109
- Feb 12, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 09, 2019 - Memphis 96 vs. San Antonio 86
- Jan 05, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Memphis 104 vs. San Antonio 103
- Mar 05, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Memphis 98
- Jan 24, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 85
- Dec 01, 2017 - San Antonio 95 vs. Memphis 79
- Nov 29, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 27, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 25, 2017 - San Antonio 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Apr 22, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. San Antonio 108
- Apr 20, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. San Antonio 94
- Apr 17, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Memphis 82
- Apr 15, 2017 - San Antonio 111 vs. Memphis 82
- Apr 04, 2017 - San Antonio 95 vs. Memphis 89
- Mar 23, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Memphis 90
- Mar 18, 2017 - Memphis 104 vs. San Antonio 96
- Feb 06, 2017 - Memphis 89 vs. San Antonio 74
- Apr 24, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 22, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Memphis 87
- Apr 19, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Memphis 68
- Apr 17, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Memphis 74
- Mar 28, 2016 - San Antonio 101 vs. Memphis 87
- Mar 25, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Memphis 104
- Dec 03, 2015 - San Antonio 103 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 21, 2015 - San Antonio 92 vs. Memphis 82
