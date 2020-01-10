Grizzlies vs. Spurs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Memphis

Current Records: San Antonio 16-20; Memphis 16-22

What to Know

On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.32 points per contest. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum after a few days off. The Grizzlies have some work to do to even out the 7-21 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, winning 119-112. Memphis got to their win on the backs of several key players, and it was SF Jae Crowder out in front picking up 14 points along with eight rebounds and five steals. Crowder had trouble finding his footing against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between San Antonio and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as San Antonio wrapped it up with a 129-114 win. San Antonio can attribute much of their success to SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 30 points in addition to six boards.

The wins brought the Grizzlies up to 16-22 and the Spurs to 16-20. The Grizzlies are 6-9 after wins this season, the Spurs 5-10.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

San Antonio have won 21 out of their last 28 games against Memphis.