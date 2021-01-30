A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 11-8 overall and 5-5 at home, while Memphis is 7-6 overall and 4-1 on the road.

San Antonio is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Grizzlies spread: Spurs -3.5

Spurs vs. Grizzlies over-under: 220 points

Latest Odds: San Antonio Spurs -3.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 119-109. DeMar DeRozan posted a double-double on 30 points and 10 assists. The Spurs have won five of their past seven games. They halted a five-game Denver winning streak with the victory. San Antonio only allowed 23 points in the final quarter.

The Spurs have won 74 of 100 all-time meetings with the Grizzlies. They won the first meeting of the season, 131-119 on Dec. 23. DeRozan had 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in that game.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, Memphis topped the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 18, 108-104. Ja Morant dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 assists. Brandon Clarke had 17 points in addition to five boards. Saturday's game will be the first since the matchup with the Suns, as the Grizzlies' past five games have been postponed due to limited player availability because of health and safety protocols.

Jonas Valanciunas and Grayson Allen will still not be available for Saturday's game. Memphis won five consecutive games before the postponements. The Grizzlies lead the league in steals per game (10.4).

How to make Grizzlies vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Spurs spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 69-40 roll.