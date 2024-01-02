We've got another exciting Southwest Division matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies will host the San Antonio Spurs. Memphis is 10-22 overall and 2-12 at home, while San Antonio is 5-27 overall and 3-13 on the road. The Grizzlies have dominated the series recently, winning each of the last 11 matchups. The Spurs are 11-20 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Grizzlies are 13-19 ATS.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. The Grizzlies are favored by 11 points in the latest Spurs vs. Grizzlies odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 235.5 points.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The experts predicted a close game on Sunday and a win for the Grizzlies, but boy were they wrong. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 123-92 punch to the gut against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies' loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Grizzlies struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only one offensive rebound.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in both offensive rebounds and total rebounds this season, as they remain without Steven Adams (knee) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles). Reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr., is averaging 21.0 points, but he's logging just 5.5 rebounds per game and only 1.6 blocks after leading the league with 3.0 blocks last season. Ja Morant is averaging 25.2 points since returning from suspension, and the Grizzlies are both 4-2 ATS and straight-up when he plays. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, the Spurs gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday as they suffered a grim 134-101 defeat to the Boston Celtics. Devin Vassell led the losing side with 22 points, while Victor Wembanyama added 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The top overall pick from France leads the NBA with 3.1 blocks per game, to go along with 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. However, Wembanyama's shot-blocking hasn't translated to a stout defensive unit in San Antonio as the Spurs rank last in 3-point makes allowed, second-to-last in 3-point percentage allowed and third-to-last in points allowed per game. Starting center Zach Collins (ankle) is out on Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

The Spurs will be relying on another big game from Vassell to pull off a win. For the season, Vassell has averaged 18.3 points, 1.2 steals, and 3.0 assists.

The Grizzlies have performed about as expected when favored so far this season and currently sit at 5-6 when expecting a win. Meanwhile, the Spurs can't catch a break as the underdog this season and currently sit at 4-27 in that position.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Spurs are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games vs teams that win less than 45% of games.

The Grizzlies are 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games when at home.

The Spurs are 10-20-1 against the spread in their last 31 games when not the favorite.

