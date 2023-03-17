The Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) will try to avoid getting upset by the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) on Friday night in a Western Conference battle. Memphis won three straight games prior to its 138-119 loss at Miami on Wednesday. San Antonio has lost four of its last six games, falling to the Mavericks in overtime its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the AT&T Center. Memphis is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies spread: Spurs +8.5

Spurs vs. Grizzlies over/under: 234.5 points

Spurs vs. Grizzlies money line: San Antonio +278, Memphis -355

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio has been among the worst teams in the NBA this season, but it has been competitive in March. The Spurs have won three games since the calendar flipped months, beating Indiana, Denver and Orlando as underdogs. Their win over the Nuggets was particularly impressive, as they were 12.5-point underdogs heading into that game.

They took Dallas to overtime as 4-point underdogs on Wednesday before eventually losing in the extra session, as Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 27 points and eight rebounds. He has been the team's best player this year, averaging 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Memphis is playing without star guard Ja Morant (suspension) and center Steven Adams (knee), while the team is 2-12 in its last 14 road games.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis rattled off three straight wins without Morant prior to its loss at Miami on Wednesday, beating the Warriors last Thursday and Dallas twice over the weekend. The Grizzlies were 4-point favorites in their 104-88 win at Dallas on Monday, led by 23 points and seven assists from Desmond Bane. They came up short against the Heat on Wednesday, despite receiving 25 points and nine rebounds from Jaren Jackson Jr.

Bane is averaging 21.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, reaching the 21-point mark in three of his last four outings. He is facing a San Antonio defense that is dead-last in the NBA, giving up 137 points to Dallas on Wednesday. The Spurs have only covered the spread five times in their last 15 games, and they are winless in their last six home games against Memphis. Devonte' Graham (quad) is out for San Antonio while Doug McDermott (hip) is doubtful.

