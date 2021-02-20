Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Memphis

Current Records: Phoenix 18-10; Memphis 13-12

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 2 of 2019. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at FedExForum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Phoenix won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Suns didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans on the road on Friday as they won 132-114. Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul did his thing and dropped a double-double on 19 dimes and 15 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, taking their contest 109-95. It was another big night for the Grizz's point guard Ja Morant, who had 29 points.

The wins brought Phoenix up to 18-10 and Memphis to 13-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Suns rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 108.2 on average. Less enviably, the Grizzlies have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Grizz.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.