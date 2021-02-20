Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Memphis
Current Records: Phoenix 18-10; Memphis 13-12
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 2 of 2019. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at FedExForum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Phoenix won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Suns didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans on the road on Friday as they won 132-114. Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul did his thing and dropped a double-double on 19 dimes and 15 points.
Meanwhile, Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, taking their contest 109-95. It was another big night for the Grizz's point guard Ja Morant, who had 29 points.
The wins brought Phoenix up to 18-10 and Memphis to 13-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Suns rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 108.2 on average. Less enviably, the Grizzlies have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Grizz.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 18, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 26, 2020 - Memphis 114 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 05, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 11, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Phoenix 108
- Nov 02, 2019 - Phoenix 114 vs. Memphis 105
- Mar 30, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 115
- Nov 04, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Memphis 100
- Oct 27, 2018 - Memphis 117 vs. Phoenix 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Phoenix 110 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 29, 2018 - Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Dec 26, 2017 - Phoenix 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Dec 21, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 28, 2017 - Memphis 130 vs. Phoenix 112
- Feb 08, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Phoenix 91
- Jan 30, 2017 - Memphis 115 vs. Phoenix 96
- Mar 21, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Phoenix 109 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 27, 2016 - Phoenix 111 vs. Memphis 106
- Dec 06, 2015 - Memphis 95 vs. Phoenix 93