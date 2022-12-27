The Phoenix Suns will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the FedExForum. Memphis is 20-12 overall and 13-2 at home, while the Suns are 19-15 overall and 5-10 on the road. Memphis is favored by 8 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 226. Before entering any Suns vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Grizzlies vs. Suns spread: Grizzlies -8

Grizzlies vs. Suns over/under: 226 points

Grizzlies vs. Suns money line: Memphis -335, Phoenix +260

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix fought the good fight in its overtime game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 128-125. Shooting guard Landry Shamet put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-17 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six assists.

The Suns will be shorthanded on Tuesday with Devin Booker (groin), Cam Payne (foot) and Cameron Johnson (knee) set to miss the matchup against the Grizzlies.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors on the road by a decisive 123-109 margin on Christmas Day. Small forward Dillon Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for the Grizz; Brooks picked up five fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 4-for-12, 13-point finish.

The Grizzlies are scoring 115.5 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA. Defensively, Memphis is giving up 111.3 points per contest, which also ranks inside the top-10.

