The Phoenix Suns will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Footprint Center. The Suns are 23-24 overall and 16-7 at home, while Memphis is 31-14 overall and 11-11 on the road. The Grizzlies are 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings against Phoenix.

Memphis is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Grizzlies:

Suns vs. Grizzlies spread: Suns +9.5

Suns vs. Grizzlies over/under: 233 points

Suns vs. Grizzlies money line: Phoenix +335, Memphis -440

What you need to know about the Suns

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Phoenix beat the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was small forward Josh Okogie, who posted a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds along with four blocks. Mikal Bridges also had a strong showing against Indiana, recording 22 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Suns are averaging 112.7 points per game this season, knocking down 46.3% of their field goal attempts. Defensively, Phoenix is giving up 112.0 points per game on average, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 122-121 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Small forward Dillon Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for Memphis; Brooks played for 30 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-17 shooting.

Center Brandon Clarke picked up the offensive slack for Memphis, recording a double-double on 20 points and 10 boards. Center Steven Adams also dropped a double-double with 17 rebounds and 16 points. For the season, Adams is averaging 8.6 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Suns picks

