Oklahoma City @ Memphis

Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-16; Memphis 11-12

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at FedExForum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between Oklahoma City and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the Thunder falling 115-104 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by small forward Luguentz Dort, who had 23 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Memphis took a serious blow against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, falling 144-113. Memphis was down 101-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who had 28 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 11-3 ATS in away games but only 16-11 all in all.

Oklahoma City suffered a grim 121-92 defeat to the Grizzlies when the two teams previously met in August of last year. Can the Thunder avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Injury Report for Memphis

Justise Winslow: Out (Hip)

Desmond Bane: Out (Personal)

De'Anthony Melton: Out (Shoulder)

Killian Tillie: Out (Foot)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City