The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder are 16-22 overall and 7-12 at home, while Memphis is 17-17 overall and 9-5 on the road. The Grizzlies are 10-5 against the spread in their last 15 games on the road. The Thunder, meanwhile, are 9-1 in their last 10 home games against Memphis.

Memphis is favored by seven-points in the latest Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Grizzlies:

Thunder vs. Grizzlies spread: Thunder +7

Thunder vs. Grizzlies over-under: 220.5 points

Thunder vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies -265, Thunder +225

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City suffered a grim 119-97 defeat to the New York Knicks on Saturday. Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting. The Thunder enter Sunday's matchup averaging 105.9 points per game this season, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

The Thunder have been sensational against the spread in games played on a Sunday. In fact, OKC is 14-0 against the spread in its last 14 games played on Sunday. However, the Thunder are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games against the Grizzlies.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, Memphis was just a bucket shy of a win this past Friday and fell 103-102 to the Denver Nuggets. Despite the loss, Memphis got a solid performance out of power forward Brandon Clarke, who had 20 points in addition to three blocks. Clarke is averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Grizzlies will be confident they can secure the victory on Sunday. That's because Memphis is 4-1 in its last five games against the Thunder. In addition, the Grizzlies are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games overall.

How to make Thunder vs. Grizzlies picks

