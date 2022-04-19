Game 1 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves was probably the most surprising game of the opening weekend of the NBA postseason, as the Timberwolves were able to go into enemy territory and pull out an upset over the higher-seeded Grizzlies.

In his first-ever playoff game, Anthony Edwards led the way for the Wolves with 36 points and six assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points and 13 rebounds. As a team, the Wolves shot 50 percent from the floor, and they won the rebound battle 46-35 over Memphis. Ja Morant paced the Grizzlies with 32 points and eight assists, but ultimately his production wasn't enough. Now, the Grizzlies will look to even up the series in Game 2 and avoid failing in an undesirable 2-0 hole before heading to Minnesota for two straight games.

Here's everything you need to know about the second game in the series between Memphis and Minnesota.

(2) Memphis Grizzlies vs. (7) Minnesota Timberwolves

When: Tuesday, April 19 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 19 | 8:30 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV | Live stream: FuboTV

NBATV | FuboTV Odds: MEM -300; MIN + 250 I O/U 241 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Grizzlies: In the second game of the series, Memphis will want to pick it up on the defensive end. The Grizzlies scored a respectable 117 points in Game 1, but they gave up a whopping 130, and that just isn't good enough for a team that had the league's sixth-highest rated defense during the regular season. Specifically, they have to do a better job on Anthony Edwards, who shot over 50 percent from the field on the way to his 36-point performance. Minnesota has a potent offensive attack, but Memphis will have to do a better job on that end if they want to even up the series.

Timberwolves: The key word for Minnesota when it comes to Game 2 is poise. After pulling off the upset in Game 1, the Wolves have to be prepared for Memphis to come out with an added level of urgency and intensity in order to try to tie up the series. If they fall behind early, they can't get flustered. They proved in the first game that they belong in the series, and that they should have confidence in their game plan. As a young team, it will be vital for them to keep their composure, regardless of what Memphis throws at them.

Prediction

Memphis played with a ton of pride all season, as evidenced by how well they played without Morant during the regular season. With that said, expect them to come out on a mission in Game 2, knowing that they let one slip in Game 1. The Grizzlies certainly won't want to lose both games at home to start off the series and fall behind 2-0 before heading to Minnesota for two straight, so expect them to do whatever it takes to get a win. Pick: Grizzlies -7