The Minnesota Timberwolves have comported themselves well in their first playoff appearance since 2018, but they now face elimination in Game 6 of their first-round series against the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies. Minnesota will rely on its home fans and stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards to try to force a Game 7 and extend its postseason.

On the other end, the Grizzlies will look to deliver the knockout blow in a roller-coaster series that's seen plenty of lead changes and big comebacks. Ja Morant hasn't been efficient in the series so far, but he came through when his team needed him the most to help deliver a Game 5 win at home. Second-year wing Desmond Bane has been brilliant, leading the team with 23.6 points per game this series on 47 percent 3-point shooting.

The winner of the series will move on to face the Golden State Warriors in the second round. But first, here's the viewing information for Friday's Game 6 between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, along with key storylines and our prediction.

(2) Memphis Grizzlies vs. (7) Minnesota Timberwolves

When: Friday, April 29 | 9 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29 | 9 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV

ESPN | fuboTV Odds: MEM -115; MIN -105 I O/U: 229 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Grizzlies: For Game 6, Memphis will be without big man Steven Adams, who was its starting center during the regular season, due to health and safety protocols. The good news for Memphis is that Adams has played fewer than six total minutes since Game 1 of this series and was completely nixed from the rotation in Games 3 and 5. So it should be business as usual for the Grizzlies, with Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman getting the bulk of center minutes as they attempt to close out the Wolves on the road. The real story will be Ja Morant, who broke out of his mid-series funk with 18 fourth-quarter points -- including the game-winning layup -- in Game 5. The Wolves have been able to win two games in this series largely due to their ability to keep Morant under wraps. If he's able to dominate the way he did at the end of Game 5, Minnesota is going to be in serious trouble.

Timberwolves: After attempting just 11 shots combined in Games 2 and 3, Karl-Anthony Towns has been a monster on the offensive end, averaging more than 30 points and 13 rebounds over the last two games of the series. He's also picked up five fouls in three of the five games, and the Wolves have been incredibly futile offensively without him. When he's been on the floor, Minnesota has averaged 113.2 points per 100 possessions. When he's on the bench, the production has plummeted to 82.2 points per 100 possessions. Those are all fancy numbers to say that Towns needs to stay on the floor, and continue to dominate, if the Wolves are going to avoid elimination.

Prediction

The atmosphere in Minneapolis has been frenetic throughout the postseason, and it should be ratcheted up another notch with the Wolves facing elimination. Towns and Anthony Edwards should be electric, and D'Angelo Russell is due for a breakout game. I think the Wolves force a Game 7 in front of the home fans. Pick: Wolves +1